Appearance of mysterious obelisk coincides with Maury Island Incident UFO anniversary

As we previously reported, the strange metal monolith (or “obelisk”) structure that suddenly appeared on Monday in Woodmont Beach has now re-appeared next to “The Maury Island Incident” mural at Harper Studios in Des Moines.

While we still have no definitive translation of the “text” on the face of the obelisk, the assembled “Saucerheads” at Monday’s annual “Burning Saucer” celebration lost no time welcoming the mysterious structure and pondering its meaning.

In addition to the annual sharing of “the tell,” secret handshakes, jokes about Roswell, navigating some uninvited Persons In Black, and of course, the annual “Burning of the Saucer” (accompanied by Joel Underwood interpreting David Bowie’s “Space Oddity”), the members of the Maury Island Incident Historical Society relayed their thinking about the Monolith in a “Top 10 Likely Explanations for the Monolith.”

Excerpts included:

TOP 10 MOST LIKELY EXPLANATIONS FOR THE MONOLITH

10. IT IS AN ALIEN COMMUNICATION DEVICE TO LAUNCH THE INVASION, BUT NOT TO WORRY, WE’RE HERE IN WOODMONT AND YOU CAN NEVER GET MORE THAN ONE BAR. Can you hear me now?

8. IT’S A NEW, IMPROVED PARKING GATE TECHNOLOGY FOR THE DES MOINES MARINA – IT REMOVES ALL THE DESPAIR, FRUSTRATION AND DASHED HOPES, BECAUSE YOU KNOW FROM THE GET-GO THIS GATE IS NEVER GONNA WORK. Sometimes just knowing helps.

6. IT’S THE NEW SEATAC AIRPORT NOISE COMPLAINT PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT TOOL, WHERE YOU CAN JUST SCREAM AT THE MONOLITH THAT 430,000 PLANES ARE TOO MANY AND TOO LOUD AND THE MONOLITH JUST … REALLY LISTENS. Therapeutic.

5. IT’S COSTCO’S NEWEST PAPERWEIGHT. THAT STORE HAS ALWAY SIMPLY PROVIDED MORE VALUE!

4. IT IS AN ALIEN BEACON SIGNALING FOR THE INVASION, BUT NOT TO WORRY, IT’S ALREADY BEEN RED-TAGGED FOR NOT HAVING A PERMIT. Saved by bureaucracy!

1. IT IS EVIDENCE OF ALIEN MESSAGE, AND THEY’VE SENT US THEIR MIDDLE FINGER. Message received.

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – the anniversary date of the first-ever “Man In Black” sighting – Reporter/Producer Chris Cashman produced this news story about the mysterious obelisk:

Burning Saucer photographs courtesy of David Rosen/SlickPix Photography (click image to view photo gallery):