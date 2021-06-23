Cancel
Those Secret Spikes Allyson Felix was Wearing? They’re Her Brand “Saysh,” and They Cost $2,500

By Malissa Rodenburg
womensrunning.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Allyson Felix announced the launch of her new women’s lifestyle brand, Saysh. Saysh created the racing spikes Felix ran in Sunday to make her fifth Olympic team, and they were sleek and oh-so-mysterious. At the time of the race, online sleuths found what looks to be a temporary brand website listing the pair of spikes at $2,500. On Twitter, it created a lot of buzz and speculation, winning the brand praise for its marketing brilliance.

