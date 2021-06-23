Cancel
Monmouth County, NJ

Baseball – Brian Boyce Resigns as Manalapan Head Coach

By Matt Manley
Shore Sports Network
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 16 years as the head baseball coach at Manalapan High School, Brian Boyce has resigned from his position as Braves skipper, Boyce told Shore Sports Network on Wednesday. Under Boyce's direction, Manalapan won two NJSIAA overall Group IV championships, three NJSIAA Central Jersey Group IV sectional championships, a Monmouth County Tournament championship and two division championships in a competitive Shore Conference Class A North division.

Sports
Neptune Township, NJPosted by
Shore Sports Network

7 Questions For Olympian Ajee’ Wilson of Neptune

AJEE’ WILSON is a name very familiar to those who follow track and field around the shore and on a much larger level throughout the country and world. The 27-year old Neptune native is the American record-holder in the 800 meter run and on Sunday in Eugene, Oregon earned her second Olympic berth by rallying to finish 3rd which will send her to Tokyo, Japan next month. Wilson was 5th coming off the last turn and with a superb effort moved into that third spot to earn a place on the Olympic squad. Competition in the 800 begins on July 30th.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Shore Sports Network

Vote for the Monmouth County, NJ Student-Athlete of the Month for June, 2021

Voting has begun to select June's Shore Sports Network/94.3 The Point Monmouth County Athlete of the Month. Below are the seven finalists from among the list of nominees submitted by the athletic directors of the Monmouth County high schools. You have until Wednesday, June 30 at 10 pm to vote for your choice with the winner to receive a feature story, on-air recognition, a special award from Ocean Trophies of Lanoka Harbor, and a $100 gift card.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Shore Sports Network

Manchester’s Jada Ellis Runs Her Way To Ocean County Athlete of the Month Honor

Jada Ellis of Manchester Township High School still has plenty of running to do before she graduates later this month. The senior sprinter has swept the 100- and 200-meter races in the county, Shore Conference and sectional championship meets and now has her sights set on the Group 2 meet this weekend at Franklin High School and then hopefully the Meet of Champions. Ellis, who has had a record-setting high school career, is the Shore Sports Network/92.7 WOBM Athlete of the Month award-winner for May.