Baseball – Brian Boyce Resigns as Manalapan Head Coach
After 16 years as the head baseball coach at Manalapan High School, Brian Boyce has resigned from his position as Braves skipper, Boyce told Shore Sports Network on Wednesday. Under Boyce's direction, Manalapan won two NJSIAA overall Group IV championships, three NJSIAA Central Jersey Group IV sectional championships, a Monmouth County Tournament championship and two division championships in a competitive Shore Conference Class A North division.shoresportsnetwork.com