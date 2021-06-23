Baseball – Brian Boyce Resigns as Manalapan Head Coach

AJEE’ WILSON is a name very familiar to those who follow track and field around the shore and on a much larger level throughout the country and world. The 27-year old Neptune native is the American record-holder in the 800 meter run and on Sunday in Eugene, Oregon earned her second Olympic berth by rallying to finish 3rd which will send her to Tokyo, Japan next month. Wilson was 5th coming off the last turn and with a superb effort moved into that third spot to earn a place on the Olympic squad. Competition in the 800 begins on July 30th.