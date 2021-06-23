Good Move: A New Fitness Formula

Self-care has become such a buzz term. At its essence, though, it's about making space for yourself, setting boundaries, and prioritizing your well-being. If only it were as easy as it sounds. Women in particular tend to put everyone else's needs before their own. Investing in things like workout gear, home spa equipment, journals, and even scent diffusers can seem like just another ploy to spend some cash, but in truth, it can serve as a concrete reminder to add some me-time to your Google cal. Whether you're a bath girl, prefer to break a sweat, or buy some luxe items, make it all about you.