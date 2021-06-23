Cancel
Washington State

Washington Spirit Sign Defender Karina Rodriguez to a One-Year Deal

washingtonspirit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeesburg, VA., (06/23/2021) — The Washington Spirit announced the club has signed defender Karina Rodriguez to a one-year contract with a one-year team option. Head Coach Richie Burke had this to say about the signing: “Adding another international player to our roster was a side bonus when we signed Karina Rodrigues from UCLA. It was our intent to bring Karina on board in March when we initially discovered her, but she was encouraged to complete her college eligibility by UCLA coaches and we respected that decision. Thankfully, we had former college teammate Ashley Sanchez staying in communication with Karina, who was keen to join us once the college season ended. I’m very much looking forward to seeing her in a Spirit uniform. Welcome to the Spirit Family, Karina.”

