Rutgers has a new data point to illustrate the fast rise of its athletics department. The Scarlet Knights finished 60th in the Learfield Division I Director’s Cup standings for the 2020-21 academic year -- the second-best mark in school history and a 22-spot jump from the last award cycle in 2018-19 (the competition was not conducted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic). Rutgers finished ahead of Big Ten rivals Michigan State and Purdue in the standings, making it the first time the Scarlet Knights have not been last in the conference since joining the league.