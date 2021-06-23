Bluegill are best bet for limits

June 7, 2021 – My friend Freddy Baker and I fished out of Smokehouse Lake on the Choctawhatchee River this morning. After launching the boat we ran into a zillion yellow flies down the run to the river. This is about two miles. Slow down at your own peril. Even on the river in numerous places they were thick. 98% Deet helped but I haven’t found anything yet that is 100% effective. Both of us got a few bites, but it was tolerable where we fished. We saw only one other boat all morning.