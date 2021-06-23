Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Bluegill are best bet for limits

The Ledger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Around Lakeland, at Tenoroc, bass fishing was best this past week on lakes Cemetery, Derby, Half-Moon, Horseshoe, 2, 3, 5, A, B, Legs, Lost Lake East, Shop and Tern. Lakes Coronet, 4 and C also had high catch rates. This past week 44 large bass over 19 inches were reported. Five of the largest bass measured close to 24 inches. Speck fishing was best at lakes 3, 4, Legs and Picnic. The best lakes for panfish were Derby, Fishhook, 5, B, Legs, Picnic and Pine. The catfish bite was best at lakes Cemetery, Derby, Legs, Picnic and Pine, reports FWC biologist Paolo Pecora. At Saddle Creek, good size bluegill are biting crickets and red worms along the banks. Lake Crago has a good bass bite offshore in deeper water on deep diving crankbaits and plastic worms, reports Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).

www.newschief.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Water#Bass Fishing#Best Bet#Catfish#Legs And Picnic#Legs Picnic#Fwc#Lake Crago#Auburndale#Ron S Tackle Box#Shell#Hoppy#Horizon Fishing#Wynperle#Berkley Choppo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Clearwater, FLThe Ledger

Saltwater fishing: Snook bite is still hot around Tampa Bay

1. At Big Pier 60 in Clearwater, decent numbers of mangrove snapper, sheepshead and whiting have been caught this week. A regular anglers caught a 35-inch snook on a red Flair Hawk jig just before closing time, reports Big Pier 60 Bait & Tackle (727-462-6466). 2 At Madeira Beach, the...
HobbiesThe Ledger

Cabaong, Ripley land Team Trail bass tourney title

Mike Cabaong and Sean Ripley had 22.55 pounds to win the Lakeland Bassmasters’ Team Trail tournament June 26 on the Winter Haven Chain. Tim Troutt and Stephen Lanigan took second place with 19.15 pounds and also had big bass with an 8.94 pounder Anthony Roberts and Matt Keeble took third place with 18.73 pounds.
Polk County, FLThe Ledger

Strong bass bite continues around Polk

1 Around Lakeland, at Tenoroc, bass fishing was best this past week on lakes Butterfly, Derby, Half-Moon, Hydrilla, Legs, Shop, 3, 4, 5, 10, B and F. This past week 33 large bass over 19 inches were reported. Six of the largest bass measured over 22 inches, with the largest measuring 26 inches. Speck fishing was best at Lake Picnic. The best lakes for panfish were Cemetery, Derby, Horseshoe, Legs, Picnic, Pine, 3, 5, and A. The catfish bite was best at lakes Derby, Legs and Picnic, reports FWC biologist Paolo Pecora. At Saddle Creek, black and red glitter color Zoom Finesse worms and shiners are producing bass around moving water. Plenty of tilapia are coming in on crickets. Lake Crago has been really good for bluegill, reports Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).
HobbiesThe Fayette Tribune

WVDNR highlights summer bluegill fishing opportunities

It's officially summer in the Mountain State, and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is encouraging anglers to cast their lines and enjoy warm-weather fishing for species such as bluegill. "Bluegill are abundant in small lakes around West Virginia and summer is a great time for anglers and their...
Guntersville, ALadvertisergleam.com

Fishing - G'ville out of BASS's top 10

After being ranked among the top bass lakes in the U.S. for the last 3 years, Guntersville Lake fell out of Bassmaster Magazine's Top 10 this year. Guntersville was ranked No. 7 in Bassmaster's Top 25 Southeastern Lakes. “The Big G remains an anomaly,” Bassmaster said in announcing it as...
Virginia StateDaily Progress

OUTDOORS: Catfish on the way

Most everyone is aware of Virginia’s trout stocking program. With numerous cold water hatcheries, Virginia’s Division of Wildlife Resources stocks about 1,200,000 catchable size trout each year. What many aren’t aware of is the prolific catfish stocking that also takes place in our state. Last fall, more than 60,000 catchable-size catfish were introduced to a number of lakes and a similar number is stocked in the spring.
Hobbiesravallirepublic.com

Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter Reservoirs. Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is starting to provide a lot of action, especially along...
Hobbiestexasoutdoorsjournal.com

20 Ways To Become a Better Angler

Useful Pro’s Pointers for anyone that wants to become a better bass angler. We’d all like to be able to flip a jig like a Denny Brauer and catch bass with the consistency of a Jacob Wheeler or Kevin VanDam but the hard truth is that most anglers will never come close.
HobbiesTraverse City Record-Eagle

Recreational Fishing Report: 07/01/21

Harbor Springs: The lake trout bite was slow, but a few fish were picked up north of Harbor Point. Try 5 mile and 7 mile and around the humps up north. Many were fishing over 125 feet of water trying to find cooler temps. Bear River: The Bear River was...
Hobbieswaltonoutdoors.com

Bream fishing on the Choctawhatchee River

June 7, 2021 – My friend Freddy Baker and I fished out of Smokehouse Lake on the Choctawhatchee River this morning. After launching the boat we ran into a zillion yellow flies down the run to the river. This is about two miles. Slow down at your own peril. Even on the river in numerous places they were thick. 98% Deet helped but I haven’t found anything yet that is 100% effective. Both of us got a few bites, but it was tolerable where we fished. We saw only one other boat all morning.
San Clemente, CAdanapointtimes.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report: Bass fishing improves as water warms up again

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
LifestyleThe Ledger

Hunting: Applications for gator permits are up more than 12% in 2021

Fail to draw a gator permit in May? Well, you’re not alone. These licenses were hot commodities this year: 6,533 applicants out of 18,160 were successful in the Phase I drawing. While the number of permits remained roughly the same, the number of applicants increased from 16,172 in 2020. That’s...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

BRYAN RIVERS: 6 to 9 p.m. July 1, Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland, free, 863-703-0472, https://www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/. THE LINE UP: w/Mickenzie Peisher and others, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays, Balmoral Bar and Grill, 124 Kenny Blvd, Haines City. Free. 863-588-3097. https://www.facebook.com/balmoralbarandgrill/. LAKELAND UNDERBELLY SESSIONS: 9 p.m. to midnight, Thursdays,...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Lakeland, Polk require no recurring structural inspections of towers

LAKELAND – There is no state or local requirement for recurring inspection, testing or recertification of buildings greater than three stories or 50 feet in height, also known as "threshold buildings,” according to Lakeland and Polk County officials. “There are likely private insurance requirements and potentially others involving condo association...
HobbiesBillings Gazette

Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter Reservoirs. Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is starting to provide a lot of action, especially along...
HobbiesMontana Standard

Helena-area fishing report

Anglers are reminded that live fish cannot be used as bait on the Missouri River from the confluence of the Madison and Jefferson Rivers, downstream to Morony Dam, which includes Canyon Ferry, Hauser and Holter Reservoirs. Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is starting to provide a lot of action, especially along...
The Ledger

Cabaong, Ripley land Team Trail bass tourney title

Mike Cabaong and Sean Ripley had 22.55 pounds to win the Lakeland Bassmasters’ Team Trail tournament June 26 on the Winter Haven Chain. Tim Troutt and Stephen Lanigan took second place with 19.15 pounds and also had big bass with an 8.94 pounder Anthony Roberts and Matt Keeble took third place with 18.73 pounds.