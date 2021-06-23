Cancel
Technology

FIDO Alliance unveils UX guidelines and new FIDO2 standards enhancements

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FIDO Alliance announced its first user experience (UX) guidelines and new FIDO2 standards enhancements aimed at accelerating the world’s move beyond passwords. With over 4 billion devices, all major browsers and operating systems now supporting FIDO authentication, today’s releases make it even easier for service providers and enterprises to provide simple, phishing-resistant and privacy-enhancing sign-in experiences.

