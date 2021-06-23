Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Fire at East Side home causes heat damage to 2 neighboring properties, authorities say

By Jeff Richgels
madison
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire Tuesday caused significant damage to an East Side home and heat damage to two neighboring properties, the Madison Fire Department reported. Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2500 block of East Dayton Street at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday and while they drove there they could see black smoke rising from the area from several blocks away, Fire Department spokesman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

madison.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Accidents
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Structure Fire#Heavy Fire#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...