Bluegill are best bet for limits

1 Around Lakeland, at Tenoroc, bass fishing was best this past week on lakes Cemetery, Derby, Half-Moon, Horseshoe, 2, 3, 5, A, B, Legs, Lost Lake East, Shop and Tern. Lakes Coronet, 4 and C also had high catch rates. This past week 44 large bass over 19 inches were reported. Five of the largest bass measured close to 24 inches. Speck fishing was best at lakes 3, 4, Legs and Picnic. The best lakes for panfish were Derby, Fishhook, 5, B, Legs, Picnic and Pine. The catfish bite was best at lakes Cemetery, Derby, Legs, Picnic and Pine, reports FWC biologist Paolo Pecora. At Saddle Creek, good size bluegill are biting crickets and red worms along the banks. Lake Crago has a good bass bite offshore in deeper water on deep diving crankbaits and plastic worms, reports Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).