The Designed For Xbox Program Will Now Include Displays

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is expanding its Designed For Xbox program to include displays, the company announced earlier this week. The new initiative is intended to help consumers more easily identify TVs and monitors that support features of the Xbox Series X / S. According to the Xbox Wire blog post, these TVs...

#Xbox Wire#New Xbox#Xbox Series X#Hdmi#Philips#Acer#Bowers Wilkins#Rog
