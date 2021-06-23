The Designed For Xbox Program Will Now Include Displays

Xbox has announced that gaming monitors from various partners like Philips, ASUS, and Acer are officially set to join the Designed for Xbox program this summer. But what does "Designed for Xbox" even mean when it comes to gaming monitors? Well, essentially, it means that the new monitors will specifically support the visual specifications of the Xbox Series X|S like HDR, 4K, 120Hz, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). The idea is that, rather than compare and contrast all of the technical specifications of a given gaming monitor, Xbox players will be able to know from the jump whether the monitor will meet their needs. The specific Designed for Xbox displays highlighted today include the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55", the ASUS Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ 43", and the Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV 28".