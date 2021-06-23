Cancel
New York City, NY

Cuomo declares end to COVID emergency in New York

Daily Gate City
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the emergency order that he has been governing under during the pandemic will end on Thursday. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4e3aec58b2054f7d9dfb1a2dda809313.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
Andrew Cuomo
