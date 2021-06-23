Day 3: Cook Root to Stem!

I’m sure many of you growing up like myself were told, “Don’t waste your food!” Of course, this may have been because of your family not wanting to waste their hard-earned money on food that would be trashed, but it also simultaneously served as a call to action to know that wasting your food was a bad thing to do, not just for your wallet but also for the planet. The total annual cost of wasted food in the US was estimated to be $240 billion or $1,866 per household. On top of that, it’s estimated that 6 to 8% of greenhouse gas emissions could be reduced if we just stopped wasting so much food.