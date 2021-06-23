Cancel
The Story of Van Halen’s Unreleased Track ‘I Want Some Action’

By Bryan Rolli
Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony shared the story behind an unreleased Van Halen song called “I Want Some Action” on Facebook. The two Van Halen alumni and current Sammy Hagar and the Circle bandmates recently launched the “Van Hagar / Other Half” page on Facebook and Instagram, where they will upload rare, vintage footage from the Van Hagar years. Earlier today, they shared a minute-long snippet of “I Want Some Action,” a demo from the 5150 sessions that has been floating around the internet for several years.

94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

