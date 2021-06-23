The Story of Van Halen’s Unreleased Track ‘I Want Some Action’

If only every Eddie Van Halen video came with a warning – “Guitarists Everywhere: DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!”. In a recent clip of Dweezil Zappa’s podcast Runnin’ With The Dweezil, Steel Panther guitarist Satchel admitted to throwing a few guitars in the trash at an early age after failed attempts to recreate them the same way Eddie did. Satchel found out the hard way – just because Eddie made it look easy didn’t mean it was easy.