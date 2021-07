Robinhood is being fined by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for $57 million and has ordered the company to pay $12.6 million in restitution. FINRA announced the fine in a statement on its website on Wednesday, June 30. It stated, "...FINRA found in its investigation that, despite Robinhood’s self-described mission to “de-mystify finance for all,” during certain periods since September 2016, the firm has negligently communicated false and misleading information to its customers. The false and misleading information concerned a variety of critical issues, including whether customers could place trades on margin, how much cash was in customers’ accounts, how much buying power or “negative buying power” customers had, the risk of loss customers faced in certain options transactions, and whether customers faced margin calls."