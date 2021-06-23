Reflection Coffee: Graham Delano
"It was serendipity," Graham told me smiling when I told him how happy we all were to have him bring his talents — and his exceptional coffee! — to our Market. (In 1734, Horace Walpole wrote to a friend that he'd coined a new word — serendipity — based on the title of the fairy tale, "The Three Princes of Serendip". The princes in their travels often discovered by chance or sagacity rewards they weren't seeking. Thus, 'serendipity' is the gift of finding valuable or agreeable things not sought for. Small apologies, but you know me...) Unfortunately, Alpine Air had to bail at the eleventh hour due to staffing issues — an all-too common issue in the Valley at present — and the Market had the spot open...