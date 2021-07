Creepy A TikTok user in New Jersey shared the unsettling scene that unfolded on June 10 as she pulled up carpet in her new home, the New York Post reported. “Ashley” showed followers the floorboards underneath the carpet, which appeared to show a bloodstained imprint of a human being and a chalk outline of a body, along with a 2018 date and a case number. “I wasn’t bothered knowing someone died in my new house,” Ashley said. Responding to comments on her video, Ashley tested the bloodstain by spraying hydrogen peroxide on it, which caused bubbling—a sure sign that the substance was blood, some said. Still, Ashley isn’t fazed: It “seems chill here. It’s all good.”