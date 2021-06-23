90% of Marin County Residents Have Gotten at Least One Vaccine Shot
Marin County officials say most of their eligible residents have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Health officials reported that 201,00 of the 223,000 eligible residents in the county have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. That comes out to 90% of the county’s eligible residents. Nearly 82% of those residents have been fully vaccinated. Officials said yesterday that most COVID-19 cases now circulating in the county are the Delta variant.www.ksro.com