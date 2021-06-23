Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marin County, CA

90% of Marin County Residents Have Gotten at Least One Vaccine Shot

ksro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarin County officials say most of their eligible residents have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Health officials reported that 201,00 of the 223,000 eligible residents in the county have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. That comes out to 90% of the county’s eligible residents. Nearly 82% of those residents have been fully vaccinated. Officials said yesterday that most COVID-19 cases now circulating in the county are the Delta variant.

www.ksro.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Marin County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Vaccine#Marin#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...