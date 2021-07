One of the largest wealth managers missed “multiple alerts” and “red flags” that could have put a stop to a massive fraud case years earlier, according to the SEC. The RIA of Advisor Group’s Securities America agreed in a June 30 settlement to pay a civil monetary penalty of $1.75 million and hire an independent compliance consultant for a review of its supervisory policies after the regulator alleged its failures enabled ex-representative Hector May to misappropriate at least $8 million from 15 clients. May, 80, is serving 13 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in December 2018 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.