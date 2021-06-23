Cancel
Vermonters stand apart by standing together

mountaintimes.info
 9 days ago

It’s worth pondering what’s in Vermont’s DNA that makes us so agreeable?. Why would Vermonters be the first to surmount an 80% vaccination rate? Why would the state legislature and a Republican governor lead the nation in adopting some of the most generous elections laws to promote easy access to as many voters as possible, while other states are making it harder to vote? Nor is this a new trend unique to this time and specific lawmakers. Recall that Vermont was the first state to embrace civil unions in 2000 after vigorous debate in the late 1990s. Decades before, Vermonters crafted Act 250 in 1970 — an act to preserve the sanctity of place, tradition and culture — and the nation’s first billboard law way back in 1968. Both of those last two measures, by the way, were passed in concert with Republican majorities in the Legislature.

mountaintimes.info
Vermont StatePosted by
VTDigger

Vermont funders: We stand with the Clemmons Family Farm

Vermont needs to change, and to confront the persistent systems of power and authority that are built upon and perpetuate centuries of racism, even in the communities that so many of us hold dear. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont funders: We stand with the Clemmons Family Farm.
Vermont StateAddison Independent

Editorial: Vermont's making progress on childcare

The organization Let's Grow Kids has been at the forefront of an effort to establish legislation that makes having children in Vermont more affordable and, as it should be, desirable. It recent years it has not been affordable, and therefore, to many, not a desirable option. That’s to Vermont’s great...
Rutland County, VTmountaintimes.info

Gov. Scott is confident Vermonters can celebrate Fourth safely

Covid-19 may have put our lives on hold, but we sure are ahead of schedule getting back to them. Gov. Phil Scott’s Vermont Forward Plan, which the state has been following since early this spring, looked toward July 4 as an optimistic reopening date. Instead, the announcement that all Covid restrictions would be lifted came more than two weeks early. And following 19 straight days of new statewide virus cases in the single digits, Scott hopes Vermonter’s are getting ready to celebrate.
Vermont Statemountaintimes.info

Vermont pollinators are in peril

Many of Vermont’s pollinator species are in peril, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. But a few simple suggestions can greatly benefit these essential pollinator species. “The majority of our flowering plants need pollinators in order to produce seeds,” said Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. zoologist Mark Ferguson....
Ohio Statewhbc.com

A House Divided Cannot Stand

Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder testifies against resolution to expel him from his Ohio House seat on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The former Ohio House speaker entangled in an alleged federal bribery scheme testified in a hearing for a bipartisan effort to remove him from his seat. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)
Arizona Stateblogforarizona.net

The Authoritarian AZ GQP Assault On Your Constitutional Right To Citizens Initiatives (Updated)

The Authoritarian Republicans in the Arizona legislature routinely refer legislative initiatives backed by right-wing special interests (e.g., the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Goldwater Institute, Center For Arizona Policy, Club For Growth, etc.) to the ballot so that these organizations will not have to spend any money on a petition drive to collect enough signatures to qualify their right-wing measures for the ballot.
Congress & Courtscrossroadstoday.com

GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz Cabinet members

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate signaled Friday that they may fire one or more of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s Cabinet commissioners, injecting drama into a special session that many lawmakers thought was essentially over. GOP Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, wouldn’t name the commissioners who...
Michigan StateToledo Blade

Lessenberry: Remapping Michigan politics

MONROE — U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg (R., Tipton, Mich.) has represented Monroe County in Congress since 2012 and presumably would like to keep doing so after next year’s national election. However, he has no idea if the county will be in his district. Not only that — he has no...
PoliticsCanton Repository

Letter to the Editor: The District of Columbia should be a state

The 700,000 people who call Washington, D.C., home are just like any other Americans. Washingtonians raise families, pay taxes and fight in America’s wars. Yet, they’re deprived of full representation in Congress and are subject to the politically-motivated whims of lawmakers like Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell because of the capital’s status as a district.
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Will America stand?

In last week’s letters to the editor, April voiced support for Ruth Luevanos as she sets her sights on Washington, D.C., where she can advance her career. Apparently her service to Simi Valley is simply a stepping stone to more power in the Marxist agenda to transform America. She wanted...
Societycolumbusfreepress.com

Standing Up For Trans Lives

Join Equitas Health Institute Lead Trainer Ramona Peel (she/her/hers) and Equitas Health Public Policy and Civic Engagement Manager Zach McCune (he/him/his) for a discussion of the ongoing legislative attacks aimed at the trans and non-binary community in statehouses nationwide, including right here in Ohio. This webinar will include an explanation of the motivations and goals of these transphobic bills and will conclude with practical tips on how you can stop these bills from becoming law. This is a free webinar and will include a question-and-answer session with Zach and Ramona.
Rutland, VTmountaintimes.info

Be the force that bends the arc of the universe to justice

Editor’s note: Mia Schultz is president of the Rutland Area Branch of the NAACP. Three hundred: the number of new members the Rutland Area NAACP received this time last year. Three hundred allies. Three hundred folks committed to equity, equality and change. This was significant; it put us over the top as far as NAACP branch membership in the Northeast.
Jefferson City, MOgladstonedispatch.com

Special session ends with new Medicaid tax bill sent to the governor's desk

JEFFERSON CITY — With empty halls and mostly empty desks filling the state’s capitol, the first extraordinary session of the summer has ended. The Senate convened one week ago, after Gov. Parson tweeted last Tuesday, calling the legislature back to the Capitol so that lawmakers could “focus on extending the Federal Reimbursement Allowances (FRA) and related allowances, taxes and assessments necessary for funding MO HealthNet.”
Stowe, VTmountaintimes.info

Speaking truth to power

Editor’s note: Matt Krauss of Stowe is a happily retired state employee and a former Vermont legislator. Vermont women were denied membership in the exclusive and private Ethan Allen Club until 1990. The welcomed change came about because of very intense public pressure. Women remember the sting of exclusion, and Vermonters have rightfully rejected joining these private, very restrictive clubs.
HealthPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine, top lawmakers met with national anti-vax leader in 2019

Gov. Mike DeWine and legislative leaders in the Statehouse met in 2019 with Robert Kennedy Jr., a scion of the American political dynasty and a leading voice of anti-vaccination politics. Kennedy, son of U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, came to the Statehouse to speak in support of legislation […] The post DeWine, top lawmakers met with national anti-vax leader in 2019 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Arizona political leaders react to Supreme Court ruling on voting laws

PHOENIX – Reaction rolled in from Arizona political leaders Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld two state voting laws that a lower court had deemed discriminatory. By a 6-3 vote, the nation’s highest court decided that state laws that restrict ballot harvesting and require ballots cast in the wrong precinct to be thrown out can remain in place.