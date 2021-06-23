Who Is Andy Murray's Wife, Kim Sears?

Professional tennis player Andy Murray is one of the most well-known players in the world. According to Britannica, Murray's prominence includes "winning three Grand Slam titles and two men's singles Olympic gold medals." Even at 34, Murray is still making rumblings in the prominent 2021 professional tennis tournaments, such as Wimbledon, which runs this year from June 28 to July 11. Per Express, Murray has been training with other pro tennis player Roger Federer and "has vowed to give his all at Wimbledon," though there are rumors this could be his final time there. Murray "has been plagued by injuries in recent years," noted Express, "but, despite that, he's still going strong and determined to compete with the finest players on the planet."