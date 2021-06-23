Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour coming to MetLife Stadium in 2022. See dates
The Yellow Brick Road leads back to New Jersey one last time. The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour, which began three and half years ago, is concluding in summer 2022 with stadium shows that include a July 23 concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. There are also area shows July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia; and Sept. 10, 2022, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.www.app.com