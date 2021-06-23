Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Rutherford, NJ

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour coming to MetLife Stadium in 2022. See dates

Asbury Park Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yellow Brick Road leads back to New Jersey one last time. The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour, which began three and half years ago, is concluding in summer 2022 with stadium shows that include a July 23 concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. There are also area shows July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia; and Sept. 10, 2022, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.

www.app.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Rutherford, NJ
City
Gillette, NJ
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#Comerica Park#Nissan Stadium#Gillette Stadium#The Yellow Brick Road#The Final Tour#Citizens Bank Ballpark#Covid#The Prudential Center#American#P Funk#Citizens Bank Park#Progressive Field#Rogers Centre#Syracuse#Bank Of America Stadium#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Globe Life Field#Chase Field#Dodger Stadium Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...