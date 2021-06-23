Jeopardy Apologizes After Outrage Over Offensive Clue

Jeopardy has drawn criticism for an inaccurate clue about a medical disorder on Monday's episode of the long-running quiz show, with several viewers calling for an apology. The clue read, "Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is also known as Grinch syndrome because this organ is too small," with the correct response being, "What is the heart?" According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, POTS is a blood circulation disorder in which "an excessively reduced volume of blood returns to the heart after an individual stands up from a lying down position," which causes "a rapid increase in heartbeat of more than 30 beats per minute, or a heart rate that exceeds 120 beats per minute, within 10 minutes of rising."