Jeopardy Apologizes After Outrage Over Offensive Clue
Many "Jeopardy!" viewers were left upset on June 21 due to a clue that was both inaccurate and offensive. As AOL reported, guest host Savannah Guthrie read the item, which was in the "Plain-Named Maladies" category, and gave players the answer (which in this game, is basically the question) which read: "Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small." While the show was apparently referring to the human heart, that information happens to be wrong.www.nickiswift.com