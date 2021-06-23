Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jeopardy Apologizes After Outrage Over Offensive Clue

By Desirée O
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many "Jeopardy!" viewers were left upset on June 21 due to a clue that was both inaccurate and offensive. As AOL reported, guest host Savannah Guthrie read the item, which was in the "Plain-Named Maladies" category, and gave players the answer (which in this game, is basically the question) which read: "Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small." While the show was apparently referring to the human heart, that information happens to be wrong.

www.nickiswift.com
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Palpitations#Aol#Cancer#Aol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Issues Apology After Backlash for ‘Outdated and Inaccurate’ Medical Answer

Following the recent backlash about an outdated and inaccurate medical answer from last night’s Jeopardy! episode, the hit game show is ready to address the situation. As previously reported, the backlash began after one of the Jeopardy! clues read, “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is also known as grinch syndrome because this organ is too small,” was actually inaccurate. The clue fell under the category of “Plain-Named Maladies.”
TV & Videoswmleader.com

‘Jeopardy!’ viewers upset over inaccurate and offensive medical answer

On Monday’s Jeopardy!, one medical question in particular did not sit well with many fans who took to social media with their disgust. Coming from a category called Plain-Named Maladies, this was the clue that was read by host Savannah Guthrie:. “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deseret News

A lot of fans are upset about this ‘Jeopardy!’ clue. Here’s how the show responded

“Jeopardy!” has responded after a clue from Monday night’s episode led to some backlash from fans. During Monday night’s “Jeopardy!” episode, guest host Savannah Guthrie read the following clue from a category titled “Plain-named Maladies”: “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small,” Fox News reported.
TV & VideosNewsday

Guest host Sanjay Gupta had to keep 'Jeopardy!' clues in hotel safe

CNN's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, has shared behind-the-scenes tidbits about the venerable quiz show "Jeopardy!," for which he has taped two weeks' worth of episodes as the latest in a line of guest hosts. The invitation to do so, in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek's death...
TV & VideosPosted by
Salon

“Jeopardy!” apologizes for using offensive, “misogynistic” nickname for medical condition

"Jeopardy!" has apologized for its use of an offensive nickname for a medical condition, used in one of its questions seen on Monday's show. In the episode, guest-hosted by NBC journalist Savannah Guthrie, one category was "Plain-Named Maladies," and asked a question about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, with the hint, "Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is also known as Grinch syndrome because this organ is too small."
TV & VideosEsquire

'Jeopardy!' Fans Knew Immediately How They Felt About Dr. Sanjay Gupta as Guest Host

Best known for being CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta is already receiving a roar of approval as Jeopardy!'s latest guest host. On Monday, the neurosurgeon made his Jeopardy! debut, following in the footsteps of Today show coanchor Savannah Guthrie and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik. Dr. Gupta is the latest TV personality to stand at the lectern and help honor Alex Trebek’s legacy on the beloved game show.
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
TV & VideosDecider

Fans Blast ‘Jeopardy’ For Airing “Shameful” Clue: “Disappointed With the Show”

Jeopardy caused an uproar amongst some fans watching last night’s episode, with the game show being accused of using “shameful” language in a clue from the “Plain-Named Maladies” category. On yesterday’s show, interim host Savannah Guthrie quizzed contestants with the clue, “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small,” per Yahoo Entertainment.
TV & VideosEW.com

Jeopardy under fire for 'outdated' clue about medical disorder

Jeopardy has drawn criticism for an inaccurate clue about a medical disorder on Monday's episode of the long-running quiz show, with several viewers calling for an apology. The clue read, "Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is also known as Grinch syndrome because this organ is too small," with the correct response being, "What is the heart?" According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, POTS is a blood circulation disorder in which "an excessively reduced volume of blood returns to the heart after an individual stands up from a lying down position," which causes "a rapid increase in heartbeat of more than 30 beats per minute, or a heart rate that exceeds 120 beats per minute, within 10 minutes of rising."
TV & Videossportswar.com

Outstanding clue on Jeopardy tonight…

I saw this movie multiple times as a kid, but what I remember more than the movie is that two separate times it was on TV when my parents had gone out to dinner somewhere, both times my my brother and I were at home with the same babysitter, and both times my brother threw up on the basement carpet in exactly the same place.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Offering Fans Chance to Win Awesome Prize by Responding to Just One Clue

Looking to engage its massive fan base, game show “Jeopardy!” is offering up a chance to win a very cool prize via social media. “Jeopardy!” fans can earn a chance to win the prize just by responding to a single clue posted to their Twitter account. Participating individuals can win an Amazon Echo Show 10 if they are selected as a winner. “Jeopardy!” put the full details of the contest into a Friday afternoon tweet. It is safe to say that fans of the show are excited over the prospect of winning an awesome prize. The clue asks social media users to name a biblical character featured in an 1816 Edward Hicks painting.