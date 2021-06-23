Ag Committee Sends Solar Policy to the Board of Supervisors
Alameda County — The Alameda County’s Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) this week sent a solar policy to the Board of Supervisors without a recommendation in two key areas. The AAC did not address a land-use policy that would provide different solar standards for agricultural lands compared to those for natural resource lands. In addition, the Committee was unable to provide a majority vote dealing with solar regulations on properties covered by the Williamson Act.www.independentnews.com