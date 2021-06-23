Cancel
Wildlife

Unravelling the enigma of bird magnetoreception

By Eric J. Warrant, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow animals sense Earth’s magnetic field is an enduring mystery. The protein cryptochrome ErCRY4, found in the eyes of migratory European robins, has the right physical properties to be the elusive magnetosensor. Eric J. Warrant ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-7480-7016 0. Eric J. Warrant is in the Lund Vision Group and in the...

www.nature.com
