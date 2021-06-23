Cancel
Celebrities

Sad News Surfaces For 'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown

By Lindsay Barton
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tessica Brown, aka "Gorilla Glue Girl," went viral on TikTok in February when she used the adhesive on her hair after running out of her original hairspray. The damage was reportedly so intense that she couldn't "move her hair for a month." She realized using Gorilla Glue was a "bad, bad, bad idea" and said, "Y'all look. My hair, it don't move. I've washed my hair 15 times and it don't move." She filmed another video as she tried to rinse it out with Pantene shampoo, but that didn't seem to work. "Watch. Watch. Look. You wipe it off and nothing happens. This is the life that I'm living with," she said.

