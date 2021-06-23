Cancel
Smart biomarkers to empower drug development for brain diseases

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Dr. Hayder Amin and Dr. Caghan Kizil from the DZNE's Dresden site aim to speed up developing drugs against brain diseases through cutting-edge technology. To this end, they are generating an innovative technology platform, termed "i3D-Markers", based on high-density microelectrode arrays and 3-dimensional networks of human neurons. Compounds to be tested will be dripped onto this setup, and artificial intelligence will be used to determine the reaction of the neurons. With this platform, the DZNE scientists intend to optimize the selection of robust drug candidates for clinical trials and help avoid dead-ends in the development pipeline. Validation of this approach is supported with 820,000 euros from the "Helmholtz Validation Fund". Additional financing is provided by the DZNE, which brings the total budget to about 1.2 million euros. The researchers' goal is to commercialize this new technology and get it ready for industry-scale operations.

www.eurekalert.org
