One of the phrases you often hear in electoral politics is that elections have consequences. Often, that truism is expressed as a negative, when one’s political opponents enact legislation or take other policy actions that are the opposite of what had been hoped for. Certainly, for Democrats, the idea that election results matter has often been a bitter pill to swallow nationally. While we’ve won the popular vote for president seven out of the last eight elections, we haven’t put our nominee in the White House nearly as often.