Public Safety

Man charged for gruesome Father’s Day decapitation in New Mexico park

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Mexico man is charged with killing and decapitating a 51-year-old man at a local park Sunday — then kicking the severed head around, according to a report. Joel Arciniega-Saenz, 25, was charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of James Garcia at a Las Cruces park, where cops found him near the murder scene with a bloody knife and dried blood on his clothes, Fox News reported.

nypost.com
State
New Mexico State
#Shooting#Decapitation#Murder#Vandalism#Fox News
Public Safety
Public Safety
Politics
Politics
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Two women indicted for April shooting death of man near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted two women in the murder of a man outside a convenience store near downtown. Maranda Merrie Garcia, 23, and Krystle McCord, 34, are charged with murder in separate indictments. Investigators say they’re responsible for the shooting death of Tommy Ray...
Maryland StatePosted by
Fox News

Reputed MS-13 gang members get life in prison for brutal Maryland stabbing death

Two reputed MS-13 gang members were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday in connection with a brutal 2019 murder north of Baltimore. On Tuesday, a jury convicted defendants Hugo Chavez, 33, and Jonathan Hernandez, 21, on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the July 31 killing of 21-year-old Daniel Alvarado Cuellar.
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas teen, mom shot dead in double murder-suicide: reports

A Texas teen and his school teacher mom were fatally shot by his estranged step-father on his 17th birthday this week in a harrowing double murder-suicide, according to reports. Holly Beverly, 39, who worked at Hope Works Christian Academy, and her son Titus Akins were gunned down in their west...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Pennsylvania serial killer admits to six more murders

A convicted double killer has admitted to six further murders in the state of Pennsylvania and neighbouring Ohio, officials said.Edward Surratt, a former trucker and convicted killer, is already serving life for two murders committed in 1977 and 1978.In a statement on Wednesday, Pennsylvania state police (PSP) said Surratt had confessed to six more murders, from his jail cell in Florida.Following his confession, the PSP were able to solve several outstanding murder investigations in the state, with the victims identified as William and Nancy Adams, Guy and Laura Mills, Joel Krueger, and John Shelkons.Officials wrote that Surratt will not face further charges because he is already serving two life sentences in Florida, following a decision by district attorneys.PSP started communicating with the convicted killer in 2018, in connection to unsolved murders.He was jailed in 1978 for two murders committed in Florida and South Carolina.“PSP investigators never stopped seeking justice for the victims of these terrible crimes and their families,” said Lt Colonel Scott Price, deputy commissioner of operations for PSP.“We hope that the confessions announced today will help bring some semblance of closure to the victims’ loved ones.”
Los Angeles, CANew York Post

Woman pumping gas severely beaten in ‘random,’ caught-on-video attack

A California woman was severely beaten in a “completely random and unprovoked” attack as she pumped gas, according to police and video of the incident. The victim was filling up her car around 7 p.m. in Gardena, about 14 miles south of Los Angeles, on May 30 when a large, shirtless man pulled up in front of her car, got out and “calmly” walked over to her, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.
WorldNew York Post

Hungarian police release arrest photos of ‘millennial Bonnie and Clyde’ after manhunt

Hungarian police released images of the moment the couple dubbed the “millennial Bonnie and Clyde” were nabbed for murder after three months on the run overseas. Yun “Lucy” Lu Li, 25, and her boyfriend Oliver Karafa, 28, were arrested in Budapest last Saturday after a February shooting in Ontario, Canada, that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured, according to the CBC.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Teen cousins accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old in botched drug deal

A pair of 16-year-old cousins are accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy at a Florida park during a drug deal gone bad, a report said. The teen suspects were arrested Tuesday and are facing murder charges in the killing of Taigur Taguri at Gordon Heights Park in Bartow on Monday, ClickOrlando reported, citing authorities.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Gag order sought for ‘Cartel Crew’ star whose teen sister was fatally shot

A gag order is being sought for “Cartel Crew” star Salomé “Betty” Jackson regarding her teenage sister’s manslaughter last year. The lawyers for teen Michael McGowan, who was charged with the manslaughter of 17-year-old Giselle “Gigi” Rengifo, called on a Miami-Dade judge to not allow any evidence from the case to be shared with Jackson, nor the public, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.
Harris County, TXNBC News

Woman shot nail salon owner because she was unhappy with cost of mani-pedi, police say

A 21-year-old woman is accused of shooting a Texas nail salon owner because she wasn't happy with the price of her manicure-pedicure, officials said. Joana Vara was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Harris County jail records. Her bond was set at $60,000 and she was due to appear in court Monday. It's unclear if Vara has a lawyer.