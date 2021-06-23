YouTube will make Unlisted videos uploaded before 2017 private next month
Similar to a Google Drive change for file-sharing links, YouTube is making it so that Unlisted videos uploaded before 2017 will be made Private next month. The “Unlisted” share option means that YouTube videos can only be viewed by people with the direct link provided by a creator. Content will also not appear in search results. Google in 2017 “rolled out a security update to the system that generates new YouTube Unlisted links.”9to5google.com