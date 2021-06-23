YouTube will make Unlisted videos uploaded before 2017 private next month

The 2014 release of the first season of Serial, a true crime podcast researched and presented by journalist Sarah Koenig, marked an important turning point in the genre. Along with the Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer and HBO’s The Jinx, both of which debuted a year later, true crime was revitalized: no longer was the genre synonymous with dingy gas-station paperbacks or late-night TV, it was now serious, investigative, high-brow and we all became addicted. Podcasts, YouTube videos and documentaries began to flood every online space with tales of serial killers, cults and kidnappings; some made independently, others backed by big-name studios like Netflix, HBO and Amazon.