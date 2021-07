With Father’s Day looming, David Beckham has been voted the UK’s coolest dad, according to a survey conducted by a greetings card company. It’s uncertain quite what qualities go into defining that most elusive concept - ‘cool’ - but it’s certainly true that Beckham is a bellwether of British men’s approach to style and how they dress. He defined the ’90s metrosexual, and post-sarong gate the ex-footballer has mellowed somewhat into a style that’s a dash of Peaky Blinders, a hint of country squire, and head and shoulders above how most men in their mid-forties tend to dress. Should dads everywhere be aping his look?