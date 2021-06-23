Warzone devs tease Nail Gun nerf in Season 4
Warzone devs Raven Software are aware that the Nail Gun is slightly overpowered in Season 4, and are considering nerfing it in a future update. Warzone Season 4 has given players the best line-up of new weapons since Warzone’s integration with Black Ops Cold War. The C58 is a powerful Assault Rifle that makes for extremely effective ground loot, the MG 82 was overpowered at first but provides a unqiue LMG experience, and the Nail Gun is simply fun to use.charlieintel.com