Warzone devs tease Nail Gun nerf in Season 4

By Liam Mackay
Charlie INTEL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarzone devs Raven Software are aware that the Nail Gun is slightly overpowered in Season 4, and are considering nerfing it in a future update. Warzone Season 4 has given players the best line-up of new weapons since Warzone’s integration with Black Ops Cold War. The C58 is a powerful Assault Rifle that makes for extremely effective ground loot, the MG 82 was overpowered at first but provides a unqiue LMG experience, and the Nail Gun is simply fun to use.

