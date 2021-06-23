Cancel
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Launches August 24

By Brandon Orselli
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Cold Iron Studios have announced Aliens: Fireteam Elite launches August 24 for PC and consoles. Previously announced as Aliens: Fireteam, the game has been slightly rebranded ahead of the news Aliens: Fireteam Elite launches August 24 for Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

