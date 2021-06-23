Windows 11 live stream — How to watch the Microsoft event

Windows 11 was never supposed to release as Microsoft had called Windows 10 “the last version of Windows.” But things change rapidly in the tech industry as companies need to adapt to the changing times. Windows 10 has become dated, which necessitated a new OS that’s more polished and more modern. We don’t know about the exact changes coming to the upcoming Windows OS, but luckily, we don’t have to wait much as Microsoft is all set to hold the Windows 11 event today, June 24. So, it’s only a matter of a few hours before we get to know everything about the OS.