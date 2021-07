Fans of the Alien series will be looking forward to the end of the Summer. The upcoming game, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be coming out in late-August. Squads of three players will be fighting their way through areas of the Endeavor with various weapons, in a desperate struggle for survival. The newest trailer shows us a few gameplay clips, including customizable Fireteam loadouts and Xenomorph variants. We also get some information regarding the game’s release; a release date and details about extra content.