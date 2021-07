Game studio Cold Iron Studios has released the official trailer of upcoming video game Aliens: Fireteam with more details. The newest trailer for showcases a preview of what to expect of this exciting new cooperative third-person survival shooter set in the Alien universe. Players will take control of hardened marines that will fight for their lives and try to contain the Xenomorph threat. There will be over 20 enemy types and that includes 11 different Xenomorphs. These monsters range from the Facehuggers to the Praetorians and are designed with their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart, and eviscerate the marines.