Diesel and Cena Get us Revved Up for the Opening Weekend of ‘F9'

By Heather Brooker
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF9′ Stars Vin Diesel and John Cena on Sibling Rivalry, and the Legacy of the Fast Saga. Dominic Toretto is practically a household name. That's because for the past 20 years, we've been watching his story unfold in The Fast and the Furious films. There have been so many movies centered on Toretto and his speedy crew that the franchise just goes by The Fast Saga now. Vin Diesel embodies Toretto so well, it's hard to see where Dom ends and Vin begins.

www.nbcsandiego.com
