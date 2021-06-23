What About Chicago 24-hour Radiothon begins today

Chicago's 670 the Score (WSCR-670 AM) sports talk show host Danny Parkins is hosting the 24-hour What About Chicago radiothon. Parkins will be on the air for twenty-four hours straight which started at 9 AM Central Standard Time (CST) today.

The name of the radiothon came about because so many people speak so negatively about the city of Chicago because the Windy City has some of the highest murder rates in the world. Chicago once again found themselves in the Top 50 deadliest cities in the USA for 2020.

The reason for the high murder rates in Chicago is due to the illegal narcotics trade. The drugs are brought into the USA via Mexico by traffickers that drive north on US Interstate Highway 55. US Interstate Highway 55 intersects with Interstate Highway 80 right outside of Chicago. From this highway intersection, drugs are able to be distributed thorughout the entire United States because Highway 55 goes from Texas all the way to Chicago while Interstate 80 stretches across the country from New York to California.

Chicago Bean Pixabay

Americans want their drugs, but complain about all of the violence that accompanies the drug trade. Americans want their drugs to be brought past the US-Mexican border without any issues, but they want border patrol to stop all of the immigrants.

One of the biggest arguments that people will use against helping minorities in urban areas is "What about Chicago!!!!!!" Instead of looking to help others, they would rather criticize people that are in dire circumstances in order to feel good about their mediocre lives.

This What About Chicago Radiothon is looking to help people within the city of Chicago. Proceeds from this radio marathon will be donated to Athletes for Justice. Athletes for Justice is a non-profit based in Chicago that consists of former and current Chicago athletes that are looking to make a positive impact within the city.

The project that Athletes for Justice is currently working on is the Austin Harvest project on the West Side of Chicago led by former Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho. As of now, the charity converted a liquor store into a food mart that is staffed by local teenagers three times a week as an after-school program.

The goal is to raise $500,000 so that a permanent building can be built so that Austin Harvest will be able to fully be a help to the community seven days a week. Having the Austin Harvest open each and every day will then give teenagers in the area opportunities that children in the suburbs take for granted. These opportunities will allow for children to not turn towards their lives becoming a statistic in the prison industrial complex.

The main reason that this food mart needs to be open on a daily basis is because the Austin neighborhood is considered to be a food desert. Due to practices over the years by real estate developers known as redlining, supermarkets that carry affordable and fresh food are normally not erected in urban areas. Everyone should have access to quality produce and should have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

The reason why the COVID death rates have been higher in the Black population and in the Latino population is due to living in neighborhoods defined as food deserts. For some people living in Chicago, the closest full-functioning supermarket or the closest full-functioning pharmacy to their homes is at least ten miles away. Nobody should be forced to go on a road trip for lettuce. People should not be forced to use up a whole tank of gas in order to buy radishes.

Today, you can make a difference by making a donation to Athletes for Justice. Today, you can be part of the solution instead of remaining the problem.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.