SHELTER ISLAND一Shelter Island was buzzing with people interested in boats on Saturday, May 15. Seven local boat and broker dealerships hosted an Island Boat Show. Those seven dealers were: Alexander Marine USA, Crow’s Nest Yachts, Denison Yachting, Jeff Brown Yachts, Mikelson Yachts, Seattle Yachts International, and Silver Seas Yachts. This was the second annual event and boy was it successful! Since there have been no local boat shows in the area to attend or participate in these local dealers started their own last summer on Shelter Island.