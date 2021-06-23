How to watch the Windows 11 event
Microsoft is hosting a special event on Thursday, June 24th to unveil what's next for Windows, and there's good reason to think it will be a new version branded Windows 11. Notably, Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay teased the event on Twitter that hints at the number 11 in the animation, and Microsoft VP Yusuf Mehdi responded to it with a tweet in which he claimed to be "excited for a new version of Windows." Plus, a leaked developer build of the operating system also leaked out this month with clear "Windows 11" branding.www.tomsguide.com