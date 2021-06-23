Without Quorum, Bremen Holds Informal Discussion

Two out of three selectmen were not available for the selectmen’s meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, resulting in the lack of a quorum. Wendy Pieh, chair of the board of selectmen, was the only member of the board on hand. Selectman Hank Nevins had a prior engagement and Selectman Boe Marsh planned to attend via Zoom, but was traveling and unable to get a connection. Had Marsh been in attendance there would have been a quorum despite Nevins’ absence.