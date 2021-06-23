Cancel
Portland, ME

It’s Artists, Farmers, and Foodies at This Fantastic Open-Air Market In Portland, Maine

By The Captain
94.3 WCYY
 9 days ago
Portland has totally come alive this summer. We found a very cool open-air market this past weekend, and it's a must-do destination. The East End Vend is on the corner of Congress Street and Washington Avenue in downtown Portland. From the East End Vend website:. East End Vend is a...

Portland, ME
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Portland, ME
Washington, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Foodies#Downtown Portland#The East End Vend
