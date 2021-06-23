Cancel
Vin Diesel Action-Comedy ‘Muscle’ Pumps High Seven-Figure Pre-Sale In First Big Cannes Virtual Market Deal

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, German major Leonine has won rights to recently announced Vin Diesel-F. Gary Gray action comedy Muscle, marking the first major deal reported on during the Cannes virtual market. The splashy pre-sale, in the high seven figures, is one of the biggest single territory deals to...

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Wesley Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Comedy#German#Central Intelligence#Stx#Fenix Studios#Violence Of Action
