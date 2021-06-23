Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

MedConnectUSA Awarded The ATSI Award Of Excellence 2021

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Medical Answering Service Wins Prestigious Award For 16 Consecutive Years. MedconnectUSA is honored to be awarded the coveted ATSI Award of Excellence for the sixteenth year in a row. Consistently being recognized for outstanding contribution to the medical answering service industry is something that MedConnectUSA are very proud of here. Providing medical answering services for more than twenty-five years, MedConnectUSA has firmly established itself as the leading medical answering service in the United States. Winning the ATSI Award of Excellence 2021 means a huge amount to each and every, dedicated team member, at MedConnectUSA.

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Asti#Medconnect Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
HealthHouston Chronicle

Pulmonary Hypertension Association Receives Prestigious EXCEL Awards

SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) June 18, 2021. The Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) received two EXCEL awards for outstanding communications and marketing efforts from the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) AM&P Network. PHA received a Gold award for its 2020 advocacy/awareness campaign, Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Month: disCOVER PH. PHA also...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

19 Parkland Nurses Honored with Excellence in Nursing Awards

“Recognizing our nurses is an integral aspect of advancing our strategic initiatives of creating an inspiring and supportive environment that fosters high-quality, compassionate care,” said Karen Watts, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive. “Parkland always has a focus on patient safety and quality care, and that was never put to the test more than the events of the past year as we responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m so thankful for the amazing nurses we have caring for our patients and bettering the health of our community.”
Charitieserienewsnow.com

Second Annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards Presented

The second annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards are handed out Wednesday in celebration of Nonprofits Week. Awards were announced each day last week through video announcements on the Nonprofit Partnership's social channels. The Nonprofit Excellence Awards are designed to increase public awareness of nonprofit contributions to our communities. "It's important to...
Charitieswhmi.com

Community Foundation Awards LACASA For Program Excellence

A local non-profit that provides help and hope for victims of abuse and survivors has received a special award. The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan has announced that the LACASA Center has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Richard F. Huegli Award for Program Excellence. The award identifies...
IndustryBusiness Monthly

Gable gets USPS excellence award

Gable, of Marley Neck, is honored to be the winner of the 2020 Supplier Sustainability Excellence Award from the United States Postal Service (USPS). The award recognizes companies that make outstanding contributions through quality performance and services. Only 13 companies were selected out of more than 13,000 suppliers who provide...
EducationCornell University

Twenty receive awards recognizing inclusive excellence

The Graduate School Office of Inclusion and Student Engagement (OISE) and the Graduate and Professional Student Diversity Council presented the 2021 Distinguished Awards on May 26 at the Graduate Diversity and Inclusion Awards and Recognition Celebration. This annual event recognizes the excellence represented within the graduate community and celebrates students...
Educationtucsonpost.com

Praxis Media announced National Education Excellence Awards

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/Digpu): The National Education Excellence Awards, 2021 were announced by the India's leading media and marketing group,The endeavor was to recognize and reward quality excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the education Sector in a spectacular style. This year, the National Education Excellence Awards...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

TripGift Named Winner Of The 2021 Business Excellence Awards

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripGift is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2021 winner of the Business Excellence Awards. The annual business celebratory awards program by Acquisition International Magazine, the international monthly digital business magazine committed to bringing its corporate readers up to the minute news, business insight and analysis, as the voice of modern business.
EconomyBay Net

MedStar Southern Maryland Wins 40 Awards For National Excellence In Healthcare Advertising

CLINTON, Md. – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center’s Marketing Department is celebrating another year of outstanding excellence in healthcare advertising, marketing and communications, having won 18 Aster Awards and 22 Healthcare Advertising Awards, including a prestigious Best of Show designation for its COVID-19 response materials. This year, over 4,400 entries were submitted for the 38th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards and MedStar Southern Maryland was one of 23 organizations that won a Best of Show designation, marking the second year in a row that the hospital has won a Best of Show award without the assistance of an outside advertising agency. In addition, MedStar Southern Maryland also received five gold awards, four silver awards, five bronze awards, and seven merit awards.
Health ServicesAugusta Free Press

Augusta Health announces 2021 Excellence In Nursing Awards

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Augusta Health’s 2021 Excellence in Nursing award recipients were recognized during a special celebration on June 17 at Hotel 24 South. The Excellence in Nursing awards, sponsored by the Shared Governance Council and made possible by the Augusta Health Foundation, recognize outstanding...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Hiperbaric Receives Excellence in Customer Service Award

MIAMI (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Hiperbaric has received the Excellence in Customer Service Award 2021 by U.S.-based Business Intelligence Group. “We are honored to receive this award in customer service excellence,” said Miguel Hernando, COO/Industrial General Manager, Hiperbaric. “Customer service is paramount to all of us at Hiperbaric. We take pride in our 24/7 support team, the Hiperbaric Portal and ongoing, open dialogue with our customers.”
Shenandoah, IAkmaland.com

Shen teacher named Presidential Awards for Excellence finalist

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah Middle School instructor is among six Iowa teachers vying for a prestigious honor. Middle School Math Instructor Sarah Martin is one of six finalists for the 2021 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching. Administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the award is the highest recognition that science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. Up to 108 instructors are recognized each year. Awards alternate each year between elementary and secondary teachers.
Educationuiowa.edu

Jennings receives Doug Trank Memorial Award for Excellence in Teaching and Mentoring

Will Jennings, associate professor of instruction, received the Rhetoric Department’s Doug Trank Memorial Award for Excellence in Teaching and Mentoring. An instructional track faculty member of the Rhetoric Department since 2001, Jennings was instrumental in bringing technology to GER Rhetoric classrooms. He developed innovative instructional learning experiences with multi-modal tools, fostering collaborative and expanded classrooms for students and faculty alike.
Platteville, WIuwplatt.edu

Polebitski receives Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence

Dr. Austin Polebitski, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is being honored with the 2021 Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence. The purpose of the award is to recognize a tenure track faculty member who has made distinguished contributions to the mission of UW-Platteville as an outstanding teacher. Polebitski credits his colleagues with helping him get to this point.
Smyrna, TNPosted by
Rutherford Source

Town of Smyrna Receives Excellence in Finance Reporting award

SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The Certificate of Achievement is the...
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

Excellence in Community Service Award presented to Christensen

Penn Yan Elementary School, on behalf of the entire Penn Yan Central School District, presented Sara Christensen, deputy director of Yates County Public Health, with the Excellence in Community Service Award for her dedication, commitment, and hard work to ensure the health and wellness of all students and staff throughout the past year.
Louisville, OHFarm and Dairy

Encino Energy wins award for excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — Encino Energy is the winner of the Excellence Award in the large business category this year, awarded by the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance. Encino was nominated by Terry Bell, vice president of the Jefferson County Township Association. Encino is the first oil and gas exploration and production company to receive an excellence award from the EODA.
Educationrps205.com

RPS 205 Wins 5 National Communications Awards for Excellence

The Rockford Public Schools communications department received nine awards – including five for excellence, the highest honor – this month from the National School Public Relations Association for work in publications and digital media. This is exciting for our team, because we prioritize informing our families, staff, students and the...
Livonia, NYthelcn.com

Livonia social worker receives ‘service excellence award’

CANANDAIGUA – A Livonia woman who works as a medical social worker at Thompson Health is a recipient of a service excellence award for the second quarter of 2021. Tessa Peri was one of six Thompson Health employees to be recognized with an award by the health system’s service excellence team.
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Brownsville Chamber of Commerce Receives Three Communication Excellence Awards

(Brownsville, TX) – The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce (BCOC) has received three awards for outstanding marketing and communications at the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) Communication Excellence Award Program. At this year’s Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Annual Conference, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce received first place in digital...