Out In Hollywood, An Advocacy Group For LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Stories, Releases First Out Loud List Of Best Unproduced Pilot Scripts By Queer Writers

The writer behind the upcoming rebooted take on the Batman, The Batman, has shared the first look at the script for the new Terminator animated series spin-off! Anime fans might have noticed how Netflix has increased not only their licensing but production of original anime projects, and earlier this year they announced a surprising team up with Production I.G. (the studio behind anime classics such as Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Haikyuu!! and more) and Skydance for a new animated take on The Terminator universe. While we haven't gotten any major updates since it was first announced, progress seems to be running smoothly.