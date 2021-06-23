Cancel
Business

Linnworks Announces Simon Curd as Vice President Product

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

New position emphasizes customer-first product strategy and development. Linnworks, a leading commerce automation platform, has named Simon Curd VP Product. In this role, Curd will ensure that Linnworks continues to keep customer needs central to product development and strategy. Curd will support Linnworks’ ability to anticipate market shifts and demands to help customers address emerging trends in rapidly evolving global markets. Curd will also support Linnworks’ ability to deliver a Total Commerce solution that enables SMB and enterprise customers to expand, automate, and optimize their businesses.

