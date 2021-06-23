Harrison Ford injured on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ set

Harrison Ford is recovering from an injury sustained during the filming of the latest Indiana Jones installment.

Variety reported that the 78-year-old actor received a shoulder injury on the movie set.

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” a Disney spokesperson told the publication in a statement. “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

This is not the first issue to impact “Indiana Jones 5,” which started filming earlier this month in the U.K.

It was not the first time Ford has been injured on a movie set or during filming.

The Associated Press reported he was hit by a heavy door of the Millenium Falcon and broke his leg when filming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

He told People magazine he was standing in a doorway on set talking with J.J. Abrams during the “Star Wars” incident.

“Somebody said, ‘Oh I wonder what this is?’ And the door came down and hit me on my left hip because I was turned to my right,” Ford told the publication. “Then it flung my left leg up and it dislocated my ankle and as it drove me down to the floor, my legs slapped on the ramp up to the Millennium Falcon and broke both bones in my left leg.”

He also was injured when his World War II vintage plane he was flying crashed. He broke his right ankle, pelvis and back and had a bump to his head, People magazine reported.

That crash was three months prior to the Millennium Falcon accident.

“Indiana Jones 5″ is set to premiere on July 29, 2022, Deadline reported. In addition to Ford, the movie will star Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. It’s being directed by James Mangold instead of the series’ previous director Steven Spielberg, Deadline reported.

