Don't call it "dad beer"! In the age of craft brews and fleeting trends, some things clearly don't change. How great is it to venture back into your most beloved bars and beer retailers these days? But, if the craft lineup you find there just isn't your thing—and even the Guinness, Corona, and shandies of the world don't call your name—one source reveals you may actually be part of a faithful trend. For anyone who misses the days when the Igloo was stocked with less flashy, more down-to-earth beers, a DIY advice site is talking your language after analyzing a critical set of historic data: What is the most popular cheap beer brand in the country? We've got the answer.