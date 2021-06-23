PlanetScale Lands $30 Million Series B
SAN FRANCISCO — PlanetScale, the creator of Vitess database, has secured $30 million in Series B funding led by Insight Partners with participation from a16z and SignalFire. Nikhil Sachdev, Managing Director at Insight Partners, joins the PlanetScale board, with Praveen Akkiraju, also Managing Director, being named a board observer. The new funds will be used to scale the PlanetScale team globally and to accelerate exposure and adoption of the platform, which lets developers create a new database in seconds that will grow as they grow, for years, with no limitations on scalability.svdaily.com