PlanetScale Lands $30 Million Series B

Automotive dealers heavily rely on third-party data to target and track consumers and drive revenue, but with surging privacy concerns and dissolving support for third-party cookies, they are going to have to find another way to market, and fast. Driven Data, the automotive retail industry’s most innovative marketing technology provider, has been working behind the scenes for the past three years to solve this very issue by building a hyper-personalized, open integration marketing platform that seamlessly integrates first-party data from multiple sources. Now, with its closure of a Series Seed B investment of $4.5M led by entrepreneur and private investor Rick Gibbs and JHCapital, LLC, the startup is fueled for its next phase growth.