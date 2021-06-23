Cancel
Automation Alley Industry 4.0 Accelerator, North America's first Industry 4.0 accelerator, announces investment in Detroit-based Andonix

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

TROY, Mich. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. The Automation Alley Industry 4.0 Accelerator, the nation’s first Industry 4.0 specific accelerator, announced its newest direct investment in a startup company focused on using Industry 4.0 technologies in Michigan’s manufacturing ecosystem. The investment recipient is Detroit-based Andonix, which created the Safely Pass app in 2020 to provide organizations with tools to digitally monitor workplace safety and health, including the daily staff screenings required for essential manufacturing employers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by Automation Alley Executive Director and CEO, Tom Kelly.

